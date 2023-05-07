Mass Killing Day observed at Lalpur

NATORE, May 6: The Mass Killing Day of 1971 at Gopalpur North Bengal Sugar Mills (NBSM) in Lalpur Upazila of the district was observed with due respect on Saturday.



On this day, Pakistani forces brutally killed Lieutenant Anwarul Ajim and 42 other Bangali officers and employees of the sugar mills.



The day was observed through paying floral tribute, discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil recalling the martyrs.



Anisul Ajom, managing director of the sugar mills, presided over the meeting. Local MP Shahidul Islam was present as the chief guest.



Among others, Anwarul Iqbal, son of martyred lieutenant Anwarul Ajim, Ishaq Ali, upazila chairman, and Rokhshana Murtaza, mayor of Gopalpur Municipality, spoke at the discussion meeting.



