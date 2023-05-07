Video
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Pabna, Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a young man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Gazipur, on Friday.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A minor boy was electrocuted in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The incident took place in Fakirpara Colony under Karamja Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

Deceased Shamim Hossain, 8, was the son of Farhad Hossain, a resident of Kashinathpur area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Member of Ward No. 3 under Karamja Union Parishad (UP) Sohel Rana said the child came to visit his grandmother's house. At noon, he was playing inside a plastic factory and accidentally touched an electric pole there, which left him critically injured.

Relatives rushed him to Bera Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shamim dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Tongi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sadekul Islam, 30, son of Hasan Ali, hailed from Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District. He used to live in Tongi.

Quoting locals, police said the young man came in contact with a live electric wire when he was hanging banners on the seventh floor of Firoz Khan Tower in Sataish Sharif Market area of Tongi at noon, which left him dead on the spot Tongi West PS OC Shah Alam said being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the PS.
However, legal action will be taken in this, the OC added.


