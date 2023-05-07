Untimely erosion set to devour Chakrajapur High School at Bagha

Video
Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, May 6: Students of Chakrajapur High School in Bagha Upazila of the district cannot concentrate on classes in fear of erosion of the school Bhaban.

The school Bhaban has been at erosion threat. The erosion by the Padma River has appeared untimely. Already the school ground and four tin-shed rooms have been devoured by the river.

It was learnt, the school was established in 1978. It was shifted three times in 1998, 2012, and 2018 due to erosion. It needs to be shifted this time too.

On Saturday Assistant Head Teacher of the school Golam Mostafa said, the school has fallen into untimely erosion threat; now the pucca Bhaban is likely to go into the river bed anytime. In fear many students cannot concentrate on classes, he added.

Head Teacher Abdus Sattar said, there are 537 students in the school. "We have already shifted a four-room tin-shed house. The three-room pucca Bhaban, and another four-room tin-shed house are at threat."

Chakrajapur Union Chairman DM Monowar Bablu Dewan said, the untimely erosion has erased existence marks of Chakrajapur, Kalidaskhali, and Laxminagar moujas.

Besides, over 400 houses of Chakrajapur, hundreds of bighas of mango, plum, guava, and vegetable gardens were embedded.


