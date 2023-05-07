16 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts

A total of 16 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Natore, Chattogram, Barishal, Rangamati, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Brahmanbaria and Jashore, in recent times.



SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a woman along with 285 grams of heroin, worth about Tk 28 lakh, from Ullapara in the district on Friday night.



The arrestee is Moni Akter, 31, wife of Md Saiful Islam of Palashbari Upazila in Gaibandha District.

RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander Lt Commander BN Md Abul Hasem Sobuj informed this to media through a press release on Saturday morning.



It said a team of elite force conducted a drive in front of the New Line Hospital on Dhaka-Bogra Highway at Salanga on Friday night and arrested the woman along with 285gms of heroin.



She was handed over to police after filing of a case with the Salanga Police Station (PS) against her, the RAB official added.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police have arrested a man along with 100 pieces of yaba tablets and 90 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Porsha Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.



The arrested person is Asadul, 33, a resident of Kalmudanga Village under Sapahar Upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha PS Johurul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanwar Hossain conducted a drive in Kalaibari Guchagram area in the afternoon and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with 125 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The arrested person is Ismat Ali, 58, a resident of Hamarkona Village under Khalilpur Union.



It was known that a team of DB Police led by its SI Azizur Rahman Naeem conducted a drove in the village at night, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Moulvibazar Sadar PS against him in this regard.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 65 bottles of phensedyl from Gurudaspur Upazila in the district early Thursday.



The arrested person is Jewel Rana, 28, son of Mohammad of Bortapur Village of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.



Gurudaspur PS OC Md Monowaruzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kasikata Toll Plaza area of the upazila at around 3 am, and arrested the man along with the phensedyl.



The arrestee was sent to jail after being produced before a court. Earlier, police filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against him, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Banshkhali Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.



The arrested men are Shahjahan Shahin, 31, Md Babul, 40, Nurul Alam, 47.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Chattogram Abu Tayeb Md Arif Hossen said acting on a secret information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chambal Chara bridge area under Chambal Union in the morning, and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.



BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 5,700 yaba tablets from the city on Tuesday night.



The arrested person is Md Swapon Mia, 49, son of A Motaleb, a resident of Kachukhali Bidyut area under Kawkhali Upazila of Rangamati District.



Assistant Director (AD) of Barishal Divisional DNC office Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the department arrested Swapon along with the yaba tablets from a Kuakata-bound bus of 'Imran Travels' in the Abdur Rob Serniabat Bridge (Dapdapia Bridge) Toll Plaza area at around 8:30 pm.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Barishal Kotwali Model PS, the arrested person was handed over to police.



Such drives will continue here to keep the city clean from drugs, the DNC AD added.



RANGAMATI: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with nine litres of liquor from Raikhali Union under Kaptai Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.



The arrested persons are Md Hasim, 31 and Md Manik, 29. They were residents of the same area.



The Chandraghona PS OC said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers set up a check-post in front of Raikhali Union Parishad in the morning, and arrested the men along with the drugs.



The arrested people were produced before Rangamati Judge Court after filing of a case with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man has been arrested along with 6,000 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district.



The arrested person is Md Belal Uddin, 28, a resident of Satkania Upazila in Chattogram District.



Pekua PS OC Muhammad Omar Haider said on information, the law enforcers set up a check post and stopped a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the afternoon in Miajighona area.



Police arrested Belal Uddin and seized 6,000 yaba tablets from his possession at that time.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Pekua PS in this connection, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in an anti-drug drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 450 grams of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Monday.



The arrested man is Nurul Islam, 45, son of Hossen Ali, a resident of Matikata Village under the upazila.



RAB-5 officials in a press release said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in C&B Crossing area of the upazila at around 11:30 pm, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, RAB members handed over Nurul and the seized drugs to Godagari Model PS with case filed under the Narcotics Control Act against him, the officials added.



GAIBANDHA: Police have arrested a man along with 22 bottles of phensedyl from the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested man is Apple Mia, 25, hails from Bohoti Village under Haripur Upazila in Thakurgaon District.



Palashbari PS OC Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers raided a Dhaka-bound bus of Jowana Paribahan and arrested the man along with the drugs. A case was filed with the PS concerned against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



BRAHMANBARIA: Three people were arrested in an anti-drug drive conducted by RAB members along with 90 kilograms of hemp in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The arrested persons are Munna, 24, a resident of Bhadughar Village, Riad Kabir Khandakar, 38, of Dosdona Village of the upazila, and Sumon, 21, hails from Shovarampur Village in Cumilla District.



RAB-11 Official Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Rizwan Sayeed Ziku in a press release said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Dosdona area under Ward No. 1 of Bancharampur Municipality and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



At that time, a pickup van was also seized for transporting the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



SHARSHA, JASHORE: Police, in a drive, recovered 78 kilograms of hemp, worth about Tk 47 lakh, from Sharsha Upazila in the district early Saturday.



According to a press release by Sharsha PS, on information, the law enforcers came to know a huge shipment of drugs will be delivered from India via Sharsha border area.



Being informed, a team of police led by SI Khan Shahabur Rahman took position in the area. Sensing the presence of the team, a group of 5 to 6 people, who crossed the border early Saturday, ran away from the scene, leaving 10 sacks behind.



Later on, police recovered the hemp, weighing 78 kilograms, from the sacks. The market price of the seized drugs is worth about Tk 47 lakh.





