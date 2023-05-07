Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills five in C’nawabganj, Narsingdi

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Five people have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Narsingdi, on Thursday.
 
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incidents took place in Charbagdanga, Shahjahanpur and Devinagar unions of Sadar Upazila in the district in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul, 35, son of Farid Uddin of Sonapatti area of Charbagdanga Union of the upazila, Jahangir, 35, son of Mofiz Uddin of Narendrapur area of Shahjahanpur Union, and Isarul ,42, son of Mozammel of Namohar area of Devinagar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Sajjad Hossain said Rafiqul was killed when a thunderbolt struck him while he was harvesting paddy in the field in Charbagdanga area during the rain.

Meanwhile, Jahangir and Isarul were killed by lightning while they were returning home after catching fish on Thursday afternoon, the OC added.

Confirming the deaths, Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Roushan Ali said they will help the deceased's families.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Two friends were killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Luchonpur Ward No. 3 of Uttarbakharnagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Ahad Mia, 21, son of Jalal Uddin, of Luchanpur Village, and Rana Mia, 20, son of Based Mia, a resident of the same village.

Jalal Uddin said his son Ahad Mia along with his friend went out of the house in the afternoon to eat jhulmuri. "I heard that both of them were killed by lightning strike."

Deceased Rana's elder brother Rubel Mia said his brother went out from the house to eat jhulmuri with his friends. "My brother and his friend were killed and another was injured by lightning strike. The injured was taken to Dhaka for treatment," he added.

The deceased worked in a bag factory in Dhaka and they came to village to celebrate Eid with their family members.

Raipur PS Sub-Inspector Faisal Ahmed confirmed the incident.


