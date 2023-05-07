

DU admission test held at KU, RU



KHULNA: The admission test was held peacefully at the Khulna University sub-centre on Saturday.



At least 95.46 per cent admission seekers out of total 8,597 students attended the first day's examination from 11am to 12:30pm. The admission seekers attended the examination under Humanities, Law and Social Science groups, said a KU press release.



Besides KU, some students attended the admission test at Deldar Ahmed Government Secondary School, Reverand Pauls High School, and Hope Polytechnic Institute under the KU centre.



KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahmud Hossain inspected different centres.



Expressing satisfaction, he said, admission seekers became very happy for attending entry test in a peaceful atmosphere.



He also thanked government and DU authority for taking admission test outside Dhaka. The entry test has been arranged outside Dhaka to avoid hassle, the press release added.



The admission test for the Science unit will be held at the same venue on May 12 while the admission test for the Business unit will be held only at the KU centre, it maintained.



RAJSHAHI: The first-year admission test in the academic year 2022-23 at Dhaka University (DU) in B Unit (Humanities) was held at the RU on Saturday. The attendance rate for the entrance exam was 95.33 per cent.



The test started at 11 am and ended at 12:30 pm.



Professor Ilyas Hossain, dean of the university's Faculty of Arts, confirmed the information in the afternoon.



He said, like the last time, the DU is conducting the departmental admission test; the test has been successfully completed; a total of 11 thousand 577 students took part in the exam.



The total number of attendees was 12 thousand 144 people.



This year DU has taken the admission test of 100 marks including 40 marks for written part and 60 marks for multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam was one and a half hours.



