Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

DU admission test held at KU, RU

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

DU admission test held at KU, RU

DU admission test held at KU, RU

The admission test of first year honours of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2022-2023 academic year was held at Khulna University (KU) and  Rajshahi University (RU) on Saturday.

KHULNA:  The admission test was held peacefully at the Khulna University sub-centre on Saturday.

At least 95.46 per cent admission seekers out of total 8,597 students attended the first day's examination from 11am to 12:30pm. The admission seekers attended the examination under Humanities, Law and Social Science groups, said a KU press release.

Besides KU, some students attended the admission test at Deldar Ahmed Government Secondary School, Reverand Pauls High School, and Hope Polytechnic Institute under the KU centre.

KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahmud Hossain inspected different centres.

Expressing satisfaction, he said, admission seekers became very happy for attending entry test in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also thanked government and DU authority for taking admission test outside Dhaka. The entry test has been arranged outside Dhaka to avoid hassle, the press release added.

The admission test for the Science unit will be held at the same venue on May 12 while the admission test for the Business unit will be held only at the KU centre, it maintained.

RAJSHAHI: The first-year admission test in the academic year 2022-23 at Dhaka University (DU) in B Unit (Humanities) was held at  the RU on Saturday. The attendance rate for the entrance exam was 95.33 per cent.

The test started at 11 am and ended at 12:30 pm.

Professor Ilyas Hossain, dean of the university's Faculty of Arts, confirmed the information in the afternoon.

He said, like the last time, the DU is conducting the departmental admission test; the test has been successfully completed; a total of 11 thousand 577 students took part in the exam.

The total number of attendees was 12 thousand 144 people.

This year DU has taken the admission test of 100 marks including 40 marks for written part and 60 marks for multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam was one and a half hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KCC polls: Four mayoral aspirants collect nomination forms
Four drown in 3 districts
Mass Killing Day observed at Lalpur
Two electrocuted in Pabna, Gazipur
Untimely erosion set to devour Chakrajapur High School at Bagha
16 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Lightning kills five in C’nawabganj, Narsingdi
DU admission test held at KU, RU


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft