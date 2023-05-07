Video
Anti-monarchists arrested before king's coronation

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, May 6: UK police drew condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police force detained six organisers from the pressure group and seized hundreds of their placards, Republic said, just hours before Charles's crowning.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was one of those held before the group had a chance to wave placards declaring "Not my king".

Some onlookers nearby shouted "free Graham Smith" but others shouted "God save the king" and waved UK flags.

"They won't tell us why they've arrested them or where they're being held," a Republic activist told AFP in London's Trafalgar Square.

The detentions prompted immediate criticism from Human Rights Watch, which called the arrests "incredibly alarming".    �AFP



