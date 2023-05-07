Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Russel beat MSC 2-1 in BPL

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Sheikh Russel Krira beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu and his compatriot Mfon Udoh scored one goal each for Sheikh Russel while Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel netted a goal for Mohammedan. The match was locked goalless at the breather.

After the barren first half, Kenneth Ikechukwu finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Russel in the 51st minute while Sunday Emmanuel restored the parity for Mohammedan in the 67th minute of the match.

Mfon Udoh sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 78th minute of the match.

Mohammedan, however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back creating some scoring opportunities but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw that Sheikh Russel improved their tally with 21 points from 13 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan remained at their previous credit of 19 points playing 14 matches.

Earlier in the first phase, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.     BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Russel beat MSC 2-1 in BPL
Azam takes Pakistan to top ODI ranking in win over New Zealand
Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled
10th edition of Bangladesh Games to be held in May next
Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers
Shakib joins as Tigers' practice game washed out
Da Silva named second-stint Caribbean captain
Messi suspension 'not my decision to take', says PSG coach Galtier


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft