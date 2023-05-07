Sheikh Russel beat MSC 2-1 in BPL

Sheikh Russel Krira beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.



In the day's match, Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu and his compatriot Mfon Udoh scored one goal each for Sheikh Russel while Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel netted a goal for Mohammedan. The match was locked goalless at the breather.



After the barren first half, Kenneth Ikechukwu finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Russel in the 51st minute while Sunday Emmanuel restored the parity for Mohammedan in the 67th minute of the match.



Mfon Udoh sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 78th minute of the match.



Mohammedan, however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back creating some scoring opportunities but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.



The day's win saw that Sheikh Russel improved their tally with 21 points from 13 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan remained at their previous credit of 19 points playing 14 matches.



Earlier in the first phase, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka. BSS