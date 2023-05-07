Video
Sunday, 7 May, 2023
Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled

Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, had unveiled the logo of the Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women's (Youth and Junior) at Capt M. Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.

The five-day women's international handball tournament comprising the youth and junior women teams from Nepal, India, the Maldives, and hosts Bangladesh will start from Saturday, 13 May 2023.

Ashikur Rahman Miku, the Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association, former Senior Secretaries Aminul Islam Khan and Jafaruddin graced the logo unveiling programme as special guests.

 Among others, BHF president AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Chairman of Tournament Media Committee and Member Secretary Sirajuddin Alamgir, and Jahangir Hossain were also present on the occasion.

Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled

Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled

All the four participant countries will field two teams, of U-17 and U-19 age levels, in the meet endorsed by International Handball Federation and organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).
 
After a gap of seven years, Bangladesh Handball Federation is geared up to host an international meet in Dhaka.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports lauded the initiative taken by BHF.

He said, "After a gap of seven years Bangladesh Handball Federation in coordination with International Handball Federation to host the IHF Trophy commemorating the name of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"It is a great occasion and I firmly believe that the tournament will benefit our players technically and tactically. Bangladesh's competency will be showcased in the international arena. I am hopeful that the meet will be a successful one and from my end all the cooperation will be extended," said Russel.


« PreviousNext »

