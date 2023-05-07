10th edition of Bangladesh Games to be held in May next

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) has decided to arrange the 10th edition of Bangladesh Games on May next year.



The BOA will also host the third edition of Bangladesh Youth Games in 2026.



The discussion was taken at a meeting of BOA's executive committee held on Saturday at Army Multipurpose Complex of Dhaka Cantonment with its President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD, BOA in the chair.



The meeting also decided to send the Bangladesh athletics and swimming team in the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11.



In the previous BOA's executive committee meeting, it was decided to send teams in the 17 disciplines to the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China this year. Boxing discipline has been included in today's meeting.



However, the issue of sending teams to the e-sports discipline has been put on hold. Final decision will be taken after collecting detailed information and considering merit and potential.



The 17 disciplines are-- archery, athletics, cricket, football, fencing, gymnastics, hockey, golf, kabaddi, karate, swimming, shooting, chess, weightlifting, bridge, taekwondo and e-sports.



The meeting also nominated Engineer Firoza Karim Neli as the Chef de mission for the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17-26. Seven disciplines will compete in the games.



The meeting also nominated BOA's Deputy Secretary General Intekhabul Hamid Opu as Bangladesh's Chef de mission for the Olympic Games to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 next year. BSS



