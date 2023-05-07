Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers

Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers

Fast bowler Amir Hasan claimed a five-wicket haul for just 24 runs as Pakistan Under-19 team got off to a superb start to the five-match youth ODI series against Bangladesh Under-19 team with a nine-wicket victory at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Earlier, the visitors outplayed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the only youth Test of the series.
Keeping that domination, they hardly gave Bangladesh any chance to put up a fight in the first youth ODI game.

Put into bat first, the Bangladeshi youngsters were bowled out for just 165 with resistance only coming from Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby. His 70 not out helped Bangladesh propel past three-figure mark when they were in huge trouble, courtesy to Amir's disciplined bowling.

Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 88 runs but Amir, with the support of Parvez Rahman Jibon and Wasi Siddique saved the side from ultimate blushes. Jibon made 19 and Wasi scored 15.

Mahfuz Rabby who played 100 balls for his unbeaten knock smote eight fours and two sixes.

Pakistan, however, toiled little to gun down the paltry target as they reached the victory mark in just 37.2 overs with Shahzaib Khan who scored 174 in the only youth Test, leading the charge with 83 runs. His opening partner Azan Awais was not out on 69 as the opening pair combined for a 148-run to ease the victory.

Mahfuz Rabby, however, took the only fallen wicket of Pakistan.

The second youth ODI is on Monday at the same venue.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Russel beat MSC 2-1 in BPL
Azam takes Pakistan to top ODI ranking in win over New Zealand
Logo of Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy unveiled
10th edition of Bangladesh Games to be held in May next
Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers
Shakib joins as Tigers' practice game washed out
Da Silva named second-stint Caribbean captain
Messi suspension 'not my decision to take', says PSG coach Galtier


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
UP member among seven held for raping RMG worker in Shariatpur
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft