

Amir leads Pakistan to crushing win over young Tigers



Earlier, the visitors outplayed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the only youth Test of the series.

Keeping that domination, they hardly gave Bangladesh any chance to put up a fight in the first youth ODI game.



Put into bat first, the Bangladeshi youngsters were bowled out for just 165 with resistance only coming from Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby. His 70 not out helped Bangladesh propel past three-figure mark when they were in huge trouble, courtesy to Amir's disciplined bowling.



Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 88 runs but Amir, with the support of Parvez Rahman Jibon and Wasi Siddique saved the side from ultimate blushes. Jibon made 19 and Wasi scored 15.



Mahfuz Rabby who played 100 balls for his unbeaten knock smote eight fours and two sixes.



Pakistan, however, toiled little to gun down the paltry target as they reached the victory mark in just 37.2 overs with Shahzaib Khan who scored 174 in the only youth Test, leading the charge with 83 runs. His opening partner Azan Awais was not out on 69 as the opening pair combined for a 148-run to ease the victory.



Mahfuz Rabby, however, took the only fallen wicket of Pakistan.



The second youth ODI is on Monday at the same venue. �BSS

