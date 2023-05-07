Shakib joins as Tigers' practice game washed out

Video
Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan finally joined the side in Chelmsford, England on Friday to play the Tigers' three-match ODI series against Ireland which is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

As Shakib joined the side, the Bangladesh were gearing up for their only practice match against Ireland Wolves. But a wet outfield, caused by rain, forced to call off the game.

Bangladesh now will practice for two more days before taking on Irish for the series opening game on May 9.

All of the three matches will be held in Chelmsford, with the next two matches on May 12 and 14.

While Bangladesh had already qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India in the next October-November, Ireland could make a direct entry to the cricket biggest extravaganza if they can whitewash the Tigers in this series.

Back in March-April, Ireland toured Bangladesh for a bilateral series but could hardly make any impact. Bangladesh won the ODI series by 2-0 and T20 series by 2-1 before winning the only Test of the series.

Ireland are playing the series in England as the weather back in their country will remain inclement in this month.

Squad:
Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.     �BSS


