Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:27 AM
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh

Da Silva named second-stint Caribbean captain

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced fifteen-man squad for the West Indies-A Team tour of Bangladesh. Joshua Da Silva, the West Indies Test wicket-keeper batter, will captain the team in the three unofficial Test matches against Bangladesh-A, confirmed a CWI official media release.

Along with Da Silva, the 15-member squad includes other players with West Indies Test match experience are- left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left-handed allrounder Raymon Reifer, fast bowler Anderson Phillip and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Regular white ball national campaigner Brandon King is also considered for the first-class series.

The squad also includes three newcomers to the international level, openers Kirk McKenzie and Zachary McCaskie as well as fast bowler Jair McAllister. They made their first-class debuts during the West Indies Championship four-day first-class tournament earlier this year.

West Indies "A" Team will arrive in Bangladesh on 11 May and play the three four-day "Test" matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet. These matches will have full first-class status. The first match will be held between May 16 and 19 while the next two matches are slated for commence on May 23 and 30 respectively.

This "A" team tour reciprocates the Bangladesh "A" team tour of the West Indies in August 2022, when the teams drew both a two-match series of four-day first-class matches and also a three-match 50-over series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.

West Indies-A squad:
Joshua Da Silva (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair.


