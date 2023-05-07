Video
Klopp backs Liverpool's decision to mark coronation by playing anthem

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, MAY 6: Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool's decision to mark King Charles III's coronation by playing the national anthem before Saturday's game against Brentford.

The national anthem is being played at Premier League matches this weekend to mark the King's coronation in London on Saturday.

But Liverpool fans have regularly booed the anthem before cup finals at Wembley to show their long-standing resentment against the British establishment.

The supporters' jeers are motivated by the city's political background and, more recently, the controversial handling of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster and the subsequent fight for justice.

During Wednesday's win over Fulham, fans in Anfield's Kop Stand sang a derogatory chant against the coronation.

But, with more boos expected when the anthem is played on Saturday, Liverpool boss Klopp said: "The club's position is my position. That is clear. Besides that, this is definitely a subject which I cannot really have a proper opinion about," said Klopp.    AFP


