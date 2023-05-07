Video
This cup final could be my last, says Madrid's Ancelotti

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

SEVILLE, MAY 6: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti thinks the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on Saturday could be his last -- although he has thought the same in the past and been wrong, he explained Friday.

The 63-year-old Italian, who has won a string of trophies with Los Blancos, AC Milan, Chelsea and other sides in his storied career, revealed his approach to finals.

"Playing a final is always exciting, I always think before a final that, personally, it could be my last," said Ancelotti, ahead of the clash at La Cartuja in Seville.

"I thought that in 2003, and it wasn't the last, and I think that today, it could be the last today.

Ancelotti lifted his first Coppa Italia as a coach in 2003 with AC Milan, going on to win four Champions League trophies in his glittering career among several other cups.

Madrid's last Copa del Rey triumph was under Ancelotti in 2014, when they beat rivals Barcelona in the final.

Los Blancos thrashed the Catalans 4-0 at Camp Nou in the semi-final second leg to progress to the final.

In recent years Madrid have paid more attention to the Champions League than other competitions, winning five of the last nine editions.

Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday but Ancelotti said his team would be completely focused on the Copa final.

"Tomorrow we will go out there without thinking about what's happening the next day," insisted Ancelotti.    AFP


