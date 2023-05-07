Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy

BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Saturday said Bangladesh and China "should deepen the strategic partnership" for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they are willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalization process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of "Made in Bangladesh".

He was delivering keynote speech at a symposium as part of the Cosmos Dialogue Ambassadors' Lecture Series titled "Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future" at a hotel in Dhaka.

The discussion was chaired and conducted by President, Cosmos Foundation and former foreign affairs advisor Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury. Chairman of Cosmos Foundation Enayetullah Khan delivered the welcome remarks.

Enayetullah Khan said Bangladesh and China are moving closer together as friends on the international stage.

"It is a great source of inspiration to Bangladeshis as we witness China's peaceful rise. We know from President Xi that the Chinese people have a dream; so do we in Bangladesh as we strive to achieve middle-income status, of which we are on the cusp," he said.

"It is my firmest conviction that ties with China will continue to form the bedrock of our efforts to fulfil these aspirations," Khan said.

Vice Dean for Research, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore,  Professor Kanti Bajpai, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of China and South Asia, Center Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), China Liu Zongyi, Professor, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China Lin Minwang, Assistant Research Fellow, Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies, SIIS, China LI Hongmei, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and the United States Tariq A Karim spoke as discussants.

The Chinese side has noticed the "Indo-Pacific Outlook of Bangladesh" released recently, and believes that many of its ideas are similar to those of China, said Ambassador Yao.

"China supports Bangladesh in playing a more active and more significant role in regional and international affairs while preserving its foreign policy of independence," he said.

The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, and the pendulum of prosperity is pivoting to the East, said the Chinese envoy.  "Both China and Bangladesh are facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges," he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launching of the BRI.
 
Eight mega projects in Bangladesh, such as the Padma Bridge Railway Link Project, will be completed and put into use.

The construction of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project will also kick off, said the Ambassador sharing the outcomes of the high-level visits in 2016 and 2019 and deepening cooperation under the BRI.

Talking about the future of relations, Ambassador Yao said Bangladesh and China should continue to firmly support each other in following a development path that suits our respective national conditions.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC creates 14,724 jobs in 9 months in northwest region
US perfume giant Coty weighs Paris stock listing
BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy
BD, India review energy co-op, power linkage project
BD to overtake China in GDP growth in FY23: IMF
Bangladesh keen to avail EU’s new GSP scheme
Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savings
US hiring shows surprise surge as unemployment falls


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft