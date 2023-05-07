

BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy



"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)," he said.



In particular, the ambassador said, they are willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalization process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of "Made in Bangladesh".



He was delivering keynote speech at a symposium as part of the Cosmos Dialogue Ambassadors' Lecture Series titled "Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future" at a hotel in Dhaka.



The discussion was chaired and conducted by President, Cosmos Foundation and former foreign affairs advisor Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury. Chairman of Cosmos Foundation Enayetullah Khan delivered the welcome remarks.



Enayetullah Khan said Bangladesh and China are moving closer together as friends on the international stage.



"It is a great source of inspiration to Bangladeshis as we witness China's peaceful rise. We know from President Xi that the Chinese people have a dream; so do we in Bangladesh as we strive to achieve middle-income status, of which we are on the cusp," he said.



"It is my firmest conviction that ties with China will continue to form the bedrock of our efforts to fulfil these aspirations," Khan said.



Vice Dean for Research, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, Professor Kanti Bajpai, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of China and South Asia, Center Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), China Liu Zongyi, Professor, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China Lin Minwang, Assistant Research Fellow, Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies, SIIS, China LI Hongmei, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and the United States Tariq A Karim spoke as discussants.



The Chinese side has noticed the "Indo-Pacific Outlook of Bangladesh" released recently, and believes that many of its ideas are similar to those of China, said Ambassador Yao.



"China supports Bangladesh in playing a more active and more significant role in regional and international affairs while preserving its foreign policy of independence," he said.



The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, and the pendulum of prosperity is pivoting to the East, said the Chinese envoy. "Both China and Bangladesh are facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges," he said.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launching of the BRI.



Eight mega projects in Bangladesh, such as the Padma Bridge Railway Link Project, will be completed and put into use.



The construction of the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project will also kick off, said the Ambassador sharing the outcomes of the high-level visits in 2016 and 2019 and deepening cooperation under the BRI.



Talking about the future of relations, Ambassador Yao said Bangladesh and China should continue to firmly support each other in following a development path that suits our respective national conditions. �UNB

