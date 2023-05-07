

BD, India review energy co-op, power linkage project



The Indian delegation was led by Power Secretary Alok Kumar while Md. Habibur Rahman, the Power Secretary of Bangladesh led the Bangladesh side.



The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Katihar-Parbatipur-Baranagar 765 KV transmission line between India and Bangladesh. Joint development of cross-border trade projects and energy efficiency projects in Bangladesh were also discussed, officials at the Enegy Ministry said.



The meeting also reviewed issues related to the agreement for the import of 500 MW of hydropower produced in Nepal by GMR to Bangladesh through India; Tripartite investment of Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan in hydropower projects in Bhutan and import of produced electricity to Bangladesh among others.



The Joint Steering Committee meeting reviewed the progress in the implementation of the 2nd Unit of the 1320 MW Rampal Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant at Bagerhat and expressed optimism that the 2nd Unit will be synchronized by June 2023.



Earlier, the 21st meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Working Group was held on May 3 at the same venue. The 20th meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Steering Committee and Joint Working Group regarding cooperation in the power sector was held in Dharamshala, India in May last year.



The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held in India in November, said an official press release of the power ministry of Bangladesh.



