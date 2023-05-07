Bangladesh keen to avail EU’s new GSP scheme

Bangladesh wants an early launching of the "Partnership Cooperation Agreement" (PCA) with the European Commission, to include the EU's new GSP (generalized system of preferences) scheme for concretising the elevated relations with the European Union (EU) in future.



State Minister Shahriar Alam discussed the issues with the Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino in Brussels on Thursday to find out ways of cooperation in key areas EU's new GSP scheme , an important institutional and legal mechanism and Global Gateway initiative along with Partnership Cooperation Agreement.



The State Minister has paid an official visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium from May 1 to 5 to attend a series of high-level meetings marking 50 years of Bangladesh-EU relations.



Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Nahim Razzaq, MP accompanied the state minister, Foreign Ministry said.



During his visit, the State Minister met European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in Brussels apart from his other engagements.



The state minister also attended a special reception organised on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence and National Day 2023 and 50 years of Bangladesh-European Union relations, Foreign Ministry said.



"They discussed EU's new GSP scheme and Global Gateway initiative along with Partnership Cooperation Agreement. The two sides also discussed cooperation on climate change, migration, various, sub-regional, regional and international issues of common interest," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.



EU's expressed hope for an early launching of the "Partnership Cooperation Agreement" which would be an important institutional and legal mechanism to concretise the elevated relations with the European Union (EU).



The EU has commended Bangladesh on its outstanding development journey and hailed the country as a success story.



Bangladesh and the EU have agreed to further deepen their partnership as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.



The two sides discussed the ways of further cooperation during the meetings of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP with the EU dignitaries, including Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenar?i?, European Parliament's Chair of the Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on May 2 to 3 in Brussels.



The EU was apprised of steps being taken by the Bangladesh government to prepare for graduation and the much bigger role of the EU envisaged in the future, particularly in the areas of post-LDC trade relations, infrastructure development under EU's Global Gateway initiative, green transition, talent partnership for skilled migration, human rights development.



Bangladesh expressed appreciation of the EU's political and humanitarian support for the Rohingyas being temporarily sheltered by Bangladesh and sought EU's support for their early repatriation to Myanmar.



The two sides also shared their views on different regional and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including climate change, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, combating human trafficking and migrants smuggling.

