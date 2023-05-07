Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank holds BAMLCO Conference 2023

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Padma Bank holds BAMLCO Conference 2023

Padma Bank holds BAMLCO Conference 2023

Padma Bank organized it's first-ever conference titled "BAMLCO Conference-2023" for the branch anti-money laundering compliance officers in the capital.

 The whole-day program was held at Police Plaza Convention Center in the city's Gulshan recently.
 
 A total of 120 participants including the BAMLCOS of all the branches, AMLCOs of the sub-branches, all divisional and departmental heads from the corporate head office, members of the AML & CFT central compliance committee, and the senior management team of the bank were present at the conference, said a press release.

 Md. Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) inaugurated the conference as the chief guest. Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Padma Bank was present at the occasion along with deputy managing director & CRO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, deputy managing director & CBO Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, and CAMLCO of the Bank Syed Towhid Hossain.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of BFIU was also present at the programme.

In his welcome speech, Managing Director and CEO Tarek shed light on the various aspects of AML and CFT and reaffirmed Padma Bank's position as a reporting organization in mitigating and managing the mounting risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing.

Head of BFIU Md. Masud Biswas, in his speech, highlighted the roles of the regulator, effective and prudent utilization of the legal structure in the battle against money laundering and terrorist financing.

 He underscored the need for performing due roles and responsibilities at the individual level to prevent the menaces of money laundering and also to prevent financing of terrorists and terrorism.

Four presentations and discussion sessions were held on different AML and CFT topics at the second and third parts of the conference. Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director, and Md. Ashraful Alam, deputy director of BFIU conducted the sessions.

A question and answer (Q&A) session was held at the end where the participants took part actively. The conference was concluded with a vote of thanks by CAMLCO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC creates 14,724 jobs in 9 months in northwest region
US perfume giant Coty weighs Paris stock listing
BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy
BD, India review energy co-op, power linkage project
BD to overtake China in GDP growth in FY23: IMF
Bangladesh keen to avail EU’s new GSP scheme
Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savings
US hiring shows surprise surge as unemployment falls


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft