

Padma Bank holds BAMLCO Conference 2023



The whole-day program was held at Police Plaza Convention Center in the city's Gulshan recently.



A total of 120 participants including the BAMLCOS of all the branches, AMLCOs of the sub-branches, all divisional and departmental heads from the corporate head office, members of the AML & CFT central compliance committee, and the senior management team of the bank were present at the conference, said a press release.



Md. Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) inaugurated the conference as the chief guest. Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Padma Bank was present at the occasion along with deputy managing director & CRO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, deputy managing director & CBO Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, and CAMLCO of the Bank Syed Towhid Hossain.



Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of BFIU was also present at the programme.



In his welcome speech, Managing Director and CEO Tarek shed light on the various aspects of AML and CFT and reaffirmed Padma Bank's position as a reporting organization in mitigating and managing the mounting risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing.



Head of BFIU Md. Masud Biswas, in his speech, highlighted the roles of the regulator, effective and prudent utilization of the legal structure in the battle against money laundering and terrorist financing.



He underscored the need for performing due roles and responsibilities at the individual level to prevent the menaces of money laundering and also to prevent financing of terrorists and terrorism.



Four presentations and discussion sessions were held on different AML and CFT topics at the second and third parts of the conference. Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director, and Md. Ashraful Alam, deputy director of BFIU conducted the sessions.



A question and answer (Q&A) session was held at the end where the participants took part actively. The conference was concluded with a vote of thanks by CAMLCO.



