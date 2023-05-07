

10 MS employees to receive MetLife insurance coverage



The insurance will cover costs for accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies, says a press release.



An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between 10 Minute School and MetLife Bangladesh.



The Edtech company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.



Established in 2015, 10 Minute School is now the leading online educational platform in Bangladesh. Around 30 lakh students access quality education every day through 10 Minute School to boost their learning.



In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations.



"Our team is our most valuable asset, and it's important to us that we provide them with the best possible benefits and support. We believe that this investment in our team will pay dividends in terms of employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity. We are committed to providing a healthy, happy, and supportive work environment for all our employees, and this insurance program is just one way that we are doing that" said Ayman Sadiq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 10 Minute School.



Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Insurance is vital for employee wellbeing. With insurance's financial protection, they do not need to worry about medical emergencies which lessens uncertainty of life."



Ayman Sadiq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Tasnuva Nadia, Head of Human Resources; Md. Faiyaz Hossain, Deputy Manager of Human Resources were present from 10 Minute School at the program.



MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head of Employee Benefits; Md. Monirul Islam, Head of New Sales; Raihan Chowdhury, Deputy Manager, and Mohammad Rasel, Branch Manager of Rasel Agency were also present at the signing ceremony.



