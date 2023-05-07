Video
BFCC to supply food to EgyptAir with Bangladeshi taste

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Biman Flight Catering Centre (BFCC) will supply foods to EgyptAir.

"We have already had an understanding with BFCC that it will supply necessary foods to the Egyptian national flag carrier", said Farhad Hossain, executive director and chief operating officer (COO) of Egypt Air Bangladesh office on Thursday.

BFCC is an internationally recognised airlines catering unit of Biman. It was designed by ACCA, Australia and implemented by Scandinavian Air Services (SAS). The BFCC can supply 10,000 meals per day. During Hajj, it produces about 13,000 meals per day.

Earlier, the EgyptAir, state-owned airline of Egypt, announced to begin its regular non-stop Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka flight operations from May 14, 2023.

As per the plan, the airline will initially operate two weekly flights between Dhaka and Cairo.

About the preference of the BFCC as the food supplier to the airlines District manager of Egypt Air Mostafa Magdy Hussain Elkady said that the BFCC was chosen to give priority to the taste of Bangladeshi passengers.

"The food from BFCC will be afresh as it will be supplied just before the flight's take-off. Secondly, the BFCC has been maintaining international standard in flight catering service with good reputation", he added.
Tourism industry insiders said that the launching of bilateral air connectivity between Egypt and Bangladesh will open an immense opportunity in the tourism sector for both the brotherly nations.

It will help the tourists who would come to explore the multifaceted Egyptian tourism, they said.

They also believe that the direct flights between Dhaka and Cairo will offer a great opportunity for different stakeholders intending to visit Egypt, Europe, and North America via Cairo, and would reflect exchanging businesses, cargoes, and also facilitate Bangladeshi students studying in Egyptian universities.

Farhad Hossain said that commencing of the flights on this route would boost tourism, trade, and business between the two countries.

The airline will operate flights to and from Dhaka twice weekly on Sunday and Wednesday with brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Meanwhile,  he informed that currently the ticket selling system is being conducted in a semi-digital system and travel agents are maintaining direct contact with EgyptAir's Dhaka office in Safura Tower at 20, Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani.

He said the EgyptAir is arranging different tour packages for passengers who want to visit historic places in the ancient Arab country.

EgyptAir's Bangladesh chief also noted that the airline will operate flights to and from Dhaka twice weekly on Sunday and Wednesday with brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft having 309-seat with 30 business class.

"Most of the tickets of the inaugural and next few flights have already been sold out", he said adding that the airlines is receiving very good response from the passengers.

Now, Egypt Air will become the sole operator of nonstop flights between Egypt and Bangladesh in the aviation history of Bangladesh, he added.

EgyptAir hopes the nonstop service will further boost leisure travel between the two countries and connect traffic through Cairo to the airline's onward destinations, such as the USA, Canada, Middle East, and Africa.    �UNB


