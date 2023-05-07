Video
Germany considers electricity price cap for industry

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BERLIN, May 6: Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Friday presented plans to cap the price of electricity used by energy-intensive industries to insulate the sector against sharp cost increases, but the proposal immediately sparked criticism.

The cap, which would be set at 0.06 euros ($0.07) per gigawatt hour (GWh), would apply until 2030 and cover at least 80 percent of companies' electricity usage.

Energy costs rose sharply in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow dwindled critical gas supplies to Europe.

The electricity price for non-residential customers averaged 0.18 euros without taxes in the second half of 2022, according to the German statistics agency Destatis.

The leap in costs for heating and electricity have weighed on industry with Germany experiencing anaemic growth in the months since the outbreak of the conflict.

Berlin announced a 200-billion-euro package in November to protect consumers and businesses from sky-high energy costs through April 2024.

The measures had "stabilised energy-intensive industry but we must not squander this achievement", Habeck said at a press conference.

The new cap would ensure that "critical branches of industry" remained based in Germany and Europe, Habeck said.

The Green party minister described the proposal as a longer-term "bridge" solution until renewables capacity has been increased and prices have come down. A "clearly defined" group of energy-intensive industries would have access to the low-cost electricity, according to the plan, including sectors such as chemicals, steel and glass manufacturing.    AFP


