Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink maintains strong growth in Q1'23

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Banglalink continues its growth momentum with strong performance in the first quarter of 2023 (Q123).

According to 1Q23 results published on Thursday by Banglalink's parent company VEON, Banglalink's total revenue for the quarter rose by an impressive 17.7% YoY (Year on Year) to Tk1,462 crore.
 
This remarkable achievement can be attributed to Banglalink's superior network speed, expanding coverage and innovative digital services that have consistently delivered attractive value proposition to its customers.

Banglalink's digital operator strategy, in line with VEON's award winning digital operator 1440 model, has been instrumental in establishing a growing inclination towards the usage of innovative digital services in Bangladesh, as demonstrated by the growing customer preference for Toffee: Bangladesh's first User-Generated Content (UGC) platform. The digital entertainment app served 1.17 crore active users monthly with 20 lakh average daily active users in 1Q23.

Additionally, Banglalink's self-service super app MyBL has gained significant traction with its monthly active user base reaching 62 lakh. This app is a one-stop solution for customers seeking healthcare, education, and entertainment services.

Banglalink's service revenue in 1Q23 grew by 18% YoY, maintaining its double-digit growth for 4 consecutive quarters.

Banglalink's data revenue increased by 35% YoY in 1Q23. The company also reached a significant milestone by achieving a subscriber-base of four crore.

Furthermore, according to a report published by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission in March 2023, Banglalink continued to gain the most subscribers among all operators in the country as per month-on-month, quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year counts.

This growth trajectory is a testament to Banglalink's commitment to becoming a national operator, by expanding network coverage and offering innovative digital services.

Banglalink also won the Ookla® Speedtest Award as the fastest mobile network in the country for the 6th consecutive time in the last three years.

Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas said, "Banglalink, as a digital operator, got off to a strong start this year with continued double-digit growth. One of the key factors to this consistent success is our digital operator strategy, aimed at creating a new digital ecosystem with the introduction of innovative digital services. Our transformation to a national operator also played a role in maintaining the growth momentum. Millions of customers from all over the country are now choosing Banglalink as their preferred operator because of our improved 4G network availability and diverse digital services portfolio."

As Banglalink advances along its digital ambitions, the company pledges to strive towards maintaining the highest network speed in the country by expanding its 4G footprint nationwide. Furthermore, Banglalink aims to maintain its position as a key player in driving the development of Bangladesh's promising digital landscape.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC creates 14,724 jobs in 9 months in northwest region
US perfume giant Coty weighs Paris stock listing
BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy
BD, India review energy co-op, power linkage project
BD to overtake China in GDP growth in FY23: IMF
Bangladesh keen to avail EU’s new GSP scheme
Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savings
US hiring shows surprise surge as unemployment falls


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft