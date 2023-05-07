Video
Sunday, 7 May, 2023
BD, Taiwan to work for capacity building in garment sector

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI) will collaborate on enhancing capacity  building of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry in the areas of product development, especially in manufacturing high-end products made of manmade fiber (MMF).

The BGMEA and TTRI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), also to  foster collaboration on building capacity of the industry through sharing knowledge and expertise in technology adaptation, skills development, innovation, resource efficiency and circularity, said a press release.

Another objective of the understanding is to promote direct or joint venture investments from Taiwan to Bangladesh in non-cotton textiles, high end garment items, technical textile, woven textile and garment, skills development and innovation.

The MoU w0as singed at a time when BGMEA has been making all-out efforts to pursue a higher growth vision of Bangladesh's RMG industry through diversifying products from cotton made to non-cotton ones, especially manmade fibre.

BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf and Vice President of TTRI Sheng-fu Chu inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and President of Taiwan Textile Federation Justin Huang, among others, were present at the MoU signing ceremony held in Taipei, Taiwan on May 4.

As per the understanding, Taiwanese companies will also work under this umbrella to share their expertise and technical know-how to Bangladeshi companies.

It will also facilitate collaboration between industry and academia to identify areas of improvement and capacity enhancement.

The collaboration with Taiwan Textile Federation and Taiwan Textile Research Institute will help Bangladeshi apparel companies to have an understanding of the strengths of Taiwanese companies.

BGMEA and the Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CIEOSH), BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology and other universities can be the stakeholders in this research collaboration.

Taiwan Textile Research Institute have around 100 researchers working under that umbrella who can support Bangladesh's apparel industry to understand the future need of the industry and make a plan for next 15 years roadmap to improve its capacity, capability in terms of product developments and other areas.


