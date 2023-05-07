Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 May, 2023, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Agrani Bank holds seminar on classified loan collection

Published : Sunday, 7 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Agrani Bank holds seminar on classified loan collection

Agrani Bank holds seminar on classified loan collection

A day-long seminar organized by Recovery and NPA Management Division, Head Office, Dhaka was held at Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) on Saturday with the aim of collection of classified loans and business development of Agrani Bank Ltd, says a press release.

Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, NDC, Director, Board of Directors, Agrani Bank, attended the seminar as chief guest and inaugurated the seminar.

Agrani Bank Director Khondker Fazle Rashid was present as a special guest in the seminar held under the chairmanship of Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank. Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, Anwarul Islam, Shyamal Krishna Saha and Rezina Parveen and General Manager (Recovery) AKM Shamim Reza spoke at the seminar.

General Managers, Heads of all Circles and Corporate Branches and Senior Executives were present. Director Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon said in the seminar, there is no substitution to collect defaulted loans. In this case special emphasis is placed on personal communication as well as seeking legal assistance.

He also directed the Circle Heads to be cautious in investing and accurately. Director Khondkar Fazle Rashid called upon all concerned to be sincere in meeting the target of payable business and recovery of defaulted loans in 2023. Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir said that Agrani Bank has contributed a lot to the overall development of the country. He gave special directions to the Bank to reduce classified loans, increase deposits as well as achieve operating profit and improve customer service quality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC creates 14,724 jobs in 9 months in northwest region
US perfume giant Coty weighs Paris stock listing
BD, China should strengthen ties to explore new growth points: Envoy
BD, India review energy co-op, power linkage project
BD to overtake China in GDP growth in FY23: IMF
Bangladesh keen to avail EU’s new GSP scheme
Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savings
US hiring shows surprise surge as unemployment falls


Latest News
Dhaka’s air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000evacuated
Four arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 120 cr in Ukhiya
President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bangladesh, UK ink deal to establish 'Aviation Partnership'
Two children drown in pond in Ctg
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
Most Read News
UK PM admires PM Hasina as a 'role model', source of inspiration
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt JnU student dies
PM joins coronation of King Charles III
Amendment to law to try Jamaat underway: Anisul
Low pressure may form over Bay by May 8
6 injured in BCL attack at DU, JCD alleges
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
China mediating for Rohingya repatriation: Yao Wen
Nazmul Huda’s daughter made Trinamool BNP chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft