

Agrani Bank holds seminar on classified loan collection



Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, NDC, Director, Board of Directors, Agrani Bank, attended the seminar as chief guest and inaugurated the seminar.



Agrani Bank Director Khondker Fazle Rashid was present as a special guest in the seminar held under the chairmanship of Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank. Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, Anwarul Islam, Shyamal Krishna Saha and Rezina Parveen and General Manager (Recovery) AKM Shamim Reza spoke at the seminar.



General Managers, Heads of all Circles and Corporate Branches and Senior Executives were present. Director Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon said in the seminar, there is no substitution to collect defaulted loans. In this case special emphasis is placed on personal communication as well as seeking legal assistance.



He also directed the Circle Heads to be cautious in investing and accurately. Director Khondkar Fazle Rashid called upon all concerned to be sincere in meeting the target of payable business and recovery of defaulted loans in 2023. Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir said that Agrani Bank has contributed a lot to the overall development of the country. He gave special directions to the Bank to reduce classified loans, increase deposits as well as achieve operating profit and improve customer service quality.



A day-long seminar organized by Recovery and NPA Management Division, Head Office, Dhaka was held at Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) on Saturday with the aim of collection of classified loans and business development of Agrani Bank Ltd, says a press release.Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, NDC, Director, Board of Directors, Agrani Bank, attended the seminar as chief guest and inaugurated the seminar.Agrani Bank Director Khondker Fazle Rashid was present as a special guest in the seminar held under the chairmanship of Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank. Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, Anwarul Islam, Shyamal Krishna Saha and Rezina Parveen and General Manager (Recovery) AKM Shamim Reza spoke at the seminar.General Managers, Heads of all Circles and Corporate Branches and Senior Executives were present. Director Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon said in the seminar, there is no substitution to collect defaulted loans. In this case special emphasis is placed on personal communication as well as seeking legal assistance.He also directed the Circle Heads to be cautious in investing and accurately. Director Khondkar Fazle Rashid called upon all concerned to be sincere in meeting the target of payable business and recovery of defaulted loans in 2023. Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir said that Agrani Bank has contributed a lot to the overall development of the country. He gave special directions to the Bank to reduce classified loans, increase deposits as well as achieve operating profit and improve customer service quality.