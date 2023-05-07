Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 29,008.51cr in July-March

The NBR has managed to collect Tk 2,25,509.02 crore during July-March period on account of income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs duty against the target of Tk 2,54,517.53 crore set for the period, it said.



The government's revenue earnings fell by 11.4 per cent or Tk 29,008.51 crore short of the target set for the period of the current financial year 2022-23, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) provisional data.



The customs wing' revenue earning fell short the most by 19 per cent or Tk 15,806.66 crore against the target set for the July to March period of FY23. During the period, it managed to collect Tk 67,380.34 crore against a target of Tk 83,187 crore as import, export declined for dollar crisis.



However, on year-on-year basis, customs duty increased by 3.63 per cent in July to March period of FY23 compared with FY22, according to NBR. The value-added tax collection during the nine months of FY23 witnessed the highest growth at 15.41 per cent.



The VAT wing managed to collect Tk 86,901.46 crore against the target of Tk 95,145.53 crore. Income tax witnessed a shortfall of 6.51 per cent or Tk 4,957.78 crore against nine months the target.



The wing managed to collect a total of Tk 71,227.22 crore against the target of Tk76,185 crore. On year-on-year basis income tax earnings increased by 4.87 per cent compared with same period of FY22.



According NBR data, overall revenue collection in the first nine months of FY23 increased by 8.29 per cent in comparison with the same period of FY22. The revenue board managed to collect 60.95 per cent of the total target set for FY23.



The NBR will collect 39.05 per cent or Tk 1,44,490.98 crore in the remaining three months of FY23 to meet its annual target of Tk 3,70,000 crore which is set for the current financial year, it said.



The income tax wing will collect 41.66 per cent or Tk 50,872.78 crore in the rest of the months to meet the target of Tk 1,22,100 crore for the current financial year.



The customs wing will collect 39.30 per cent or Tk 43,619.66 crore in the rest of the period of the current financial year to achieve the yearly target of Tk 1,11,000 crore.



The VAT wing will collect 36.52 per cent or Tk 49,998.54 crore in the remaining period of the current financial year to fulfill the target of Tk 1,36,900 crore for FY23. According to the NBR, the revenue earning had been increasing by 12.12 per cent annually in the past five years.

