Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives Police arrested 53 people from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs.





According to a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) release, being informed, police and detective units conducted the anti-narcotics drive in city areas in last 24 hours till Saturday morning and the drug sellers and abusers.





They seized 2,494 pieces of Yaba tablets, 21.54kg hemp, 200gm heroin and 6 bottles of wine from their possessions, the statement said.















According to the statement, a total of 36 cases have been filed against the detained persons under the Narcotics Control Act.