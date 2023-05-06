Video
Saturday, 6 May, 2023
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 1:36 PM  Count : 98
Observer Online Desk

Police arrested 53 people from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs.

According to a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) release, being informed, police and detective units conducted the anti-narcotics drive in city areas in last 24 hours till Saturday morning and the drug sellers and abusers.

They seized 2,494 pieces of Yaba tablets, 21.54kg hemp, 200gm heroin and 6 bottles of wine from their possessions, the statement said.

According to the statement, a total of 36 cases have been filed against the detained persons under the Narcotics Control Act.


