Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur

Police recovered the hanging body of a young man at Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district on Friday night.



The deceased was Bappi Donal Chowdhury, 35, a resident of Uttar Panjora village under Nagri union.



Police said family members spotted the young man hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at around 10 pm and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the family members.



Kaliganj Police Station sub-inspector Sabbir Haider Shubho said legal action was under process in this connection.







SR

