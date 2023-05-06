Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 1:05 PM  Count : 132
Observer Online Desk

More than 170 people have died after heavy rains and flooding in eastern DR Congo's South Kivu province, officials said Friday, after torrential downpours killed dozens in neighbouring Rwanda.

South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabije said dozens of people were unaccounted for in the Kalehe region, west of Lake Kivu and near the Rwandan border, where the floods also washed away hundreds of homes.

"We have about 176 people dead," he said while visiting the affected area, reports AFP.

"This toll is provisional," he said. "We also have about 100 people missing."

Archimede Karhebwa, the assistant administrator of Kalehe, had earlier told AFP that about 100 people had died, according to a provisional toll.

A day of national mourning will be observed on Monday with flags lowered to half-mast "in memory of the lost compatriots", the government announced on Friday evening.

Several villages in Kalehe were submerged when rivers burst their banks after heavy rains, he said.

Karhebwa said the floods carried away hundreds of houses and also "surprised vendors and their clients in the markets".

Innocent Mupenda, a civil society figure from the region, said a downpour started on Thursday afternoon, before the "river carried away villagers".

His mother and 11 children died in the flood, Mupenda said.

Vital Muhini, an elected official from Kalehe, also told a local radio station that the floods had been "devastating human and material damage". He put the number of deaths at around 150.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the death toll, with reported figures varying.

A member of a rescue team deployed on Friday afternoon, who declined to be named, said "the search is continuing in the rubble".

Eastern Congo's deadly flooding follows the death of at least 127 people this week after downpours in neighbouring Rwanda, which lies on the other side of Lake Kivu.

- 'Sending out an SOS' -

Karhebwa, Kalehe's assistant administrator, said that the rivers have burst their banks and caused disastrous flooding on four previous occasions.

The area had been studied and people living by the river requested to leave, he explained.

Deforestation in the area and climate change have contributed to the flooding problem, according to Karhebwa.

"We are sending out an SOS to people of good will and for urgent humanitarian aid," he said.

Heavy downpours during rainy seasons in central Africa regularly lead to flooding and landslides.

But experts say extreme weather events in Africa are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Last month, a landslide provoked by torrential downpours killed around 20 people in North Kivu, a province that neighbours South Kivu.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast nation the size of continental western Europe, is one of the poorest countries in the world, riddled by corruption and conflict in its east.

TF

Related Topics

Floods  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation
Wildfires in Western Canada force thousands to flee
King Charles III coronation: Foreign royals and world leaders arrive at Buckingham Palace
India, Pakistan FMs trade scathing remarks against each other at Goa
UK Tories suffer losses in Sunak's first electoral test
Russian, Ukrainian delegates brawl at meeting in Turkey


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft