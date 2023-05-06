Video
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 1:00 PM  Count : 151
Upazila Representative

A total of 13 houses and a shop were burnt in a devastating fire at Pekua upazila in Cox's Bazar district early Saturday.

The incident took place in Pashchim Baimyakhali area under sadar union of the upazila around 2:30 am.

A woman named Rokeya Begum of the area was injured in the incident. Se was admitted to Pekua Hospital.

Witnesses said the fire originated at a cooling corner shop due to short circuit. Then the fire spread to adjacent houses instantly.

On information, Pekua fire service personnel went to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Pekua Fire Service and Civil Defense station officer Shoaib Hossain Munsi said locals informed them about the fire by calling 999 at around 3 am.

'Immediately our team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. A total of 13 houses and a shop were completely burnt', he added.

Pekua Upazila Nirbahi Officer Purbita Chakma visited the spot in the morning. She said the upazila administration has distributed dry food and clothes among the affected families.

'I have sent a report to the higher authorities for their adequate cooperation', the UNO added.

Pekua Union Parishad has also provided assistance to the affected families, sadar UP chairman Bahadur Shah said.

