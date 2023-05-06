50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office

The arrestee is Saiful Islam, 39.





Deputy Director of Department of Narcotics Control Md Shamim Hosen said acting on a tip-off the DNC team conducted a drive at the courier service office on Friday night and arrested Saiful with the contraband drug.







He also said that Saiful was arrested from Faridpur earlier. The arrestee had several cases filed against him earlier.

Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in a drive arrested a man with 50, 000 Yaba tablets Sundarban courier service office at Motijheel in the capital on Friday night.NY