BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital







BNP standing committee member and former army chief Lt Gen (retd) Mahbubur Rahman has returned home from Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.





He was admitted to the hospital on April 30.

"He returned home on Friday after receiving five days' of treatment at the hospital. He is now well," said the BNP leader's wife Anarkoli Farhad Banu Nagina Amin.





Mahbubur Rahman has been suffering from different old age complications for a long.





He was elected from Dinajpur-2 constituency in 2001. He became BNP standing committee member in December in 2007. But he submitted his resignation letter in 2018 seeking relieve from the post.





