Life term convict in murder case held in city after 14yrs

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in drive on Friday night arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life term imprisonment in a murder case, from Mohammadpur area in the capital after 14 years.





The convict was Mominul Islam Tipu, 43.





RAB-2 senior ASP Md Fazlul Haq said on April 20 in 2003, the driver of LGED Mizanur Rahman, 19, was shot to death by some miscreants in front of the Engineers colony in Lalmatia area of Mohammadpur in the capital over establishing supremacy and previous enmity.





After the incident, elder sister of the victim filed a murder case against three people with the Mohammadpur Police Station.







After long judicial trial, a court sentenced them term imprisonment and issued arrest warrant. After the verdict, the convicts were roaming different areas in disguise to avoid arrest.







Based on secret information, the elite force conducted drive in the area and arrested the convict. He will be handed over to concerned police station, he added.















NY

