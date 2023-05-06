Video
Home Countryside

Youth stabbed dead for protesting eve-teasing

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Observer Correspondent

Youth stabbed dead for protesting eve-teasing

Youth stabbed dead for protesting eve-teasing


A young man was allegedly stabbed to death and another was injured for protesting eve-teasing with a neighboring girl at Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat district on Friday.

The incident took place at Goganalua village near Bangladesh Sebashram of the upazila around 7:30 pm.

The victim was Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, 26, son of Abdul Haque Sheikh, a resident of Doganalua village of the upazila. Injured was Rajib Sheikh, 26, of the same village.

The accused was Delwar Munshi alias Akash, 30, a resident the same village, in the incident.

According to police, Delwar Munshi sexually assaulted a girl who was a neighbor of the victim Abdul Jabbar Sheikh a few days ago. On Friday evening, the victim Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and injured Rajib Sheikh had an altercation and scuffle with the accused Delwar Munshi, his brother Jinu Munshi and father Dabul Munshi while protesting. At one stage, Delwar stabbed Jabbar and Rajib with a sharp knife.

Later, local people rescued them and took to Chitalmari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Jabbar Sheikh dead.

Meanwhile, after hearing the news of the murder, the excited mob set fire to the four houses of Delwar Munshi and his father. Most of their house was gutted in the fire.

Chitalmari Police Station officer-in-charge  AHM Kamruzzaman Khan said police launched an operation to nab the attackers. Legal action was under process in the incident, the OC added.

SR


