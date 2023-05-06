Video
DU admission test for Arts Faculty begins, 42 vying for each seat

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:02 PM  Count : 169
Observer Online Report

The admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for undergraduate programmes under the Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit for the 2022-23 academic session began at eight divisional cities on Saturday morning.

The examination will continue till 12:30pm.

Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman visited Arts Faculty building around 11:15am.

Examinees have to answer 60 MCQ questions in Bangla, English and general knowledge and 40 numbers written test in Bangla and English within the given 90 minutes.

Forty-two students are fighting for each seat in this unit. A total of 2,934 seats are available in the unit where 908 are for science students, 1,744 for humanities students and 282 for business students.

Earlier on April 29, the DU admission test started with the examination of the Faculty of Fine Arts. As per the schedule, the Science unit test is on May 12 and the Business Studies unit on May 13.

TF

