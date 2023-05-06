Elderly woman crushed under train in Kishoreganj

An elderly woman was crushed under the wheels of a train at Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj district on Friday.



The dead was Rahima Begum, 70, a resident of Chandiber area of the upazila.



According to locals, a Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Express train ran over the woman while she was crossing rail line in Shambhupur rail crossing area in the afternoon. She died on the spot.



Bhairab Railway Police Station officer-in-charge Rakibul Hossain confirmed the matter.





SR

