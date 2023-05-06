Woman dies as bus hits motorcycle

A woman was killed and her husband injured when a passengers bus hit their motorcycle at Choddyapaya area on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway under Motihar police station in the metropolis on Friday evening.



The deceased was Belly Begum, 45, wife of Abu Taleb, a resident of Chowbaria village under Durgapur Upazila.



Police said the couple was heading towards their residence riding on a motorbike. They met the accident when they reached Choddyapaya area around 7.30 pm.



Local people rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where Belly Begum succumbed to her injuries.



Abu Taleb was undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Motihar Police Station officer-in-charge Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter.





SR

