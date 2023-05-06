Death toll in N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 5



Another worker, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries in an explosion at a steel re-rolling mill in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on Thursday evening, died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka.





Earlier, Yeasin, 35, hailed from Itna upazila of Kishorganj, who sustained 97 per cent burns, died on Thursday night and Ayan, 20, with 95 per cent injures breathed his last on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. Later, Alamgir, 30, succumbed to their injuries around 12pm on Friday.





Two more critically injured workers— Ibrahim, 32, with 28 per cent burn injuries and Jewel 35, 97 per cent injuries, are still undergoing treatment at the institute, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.









Golam Rabbani alias Rabbi, 35, son of Oliar Rahman of Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district, succumbed to their injuries around 10.45pm on Friday. Now the death toll from the incident rose to five.Earlier, another worker Shankar, 40, had succumbed to his injuries.On Thursday evening, the melted iron spilled on the workers when an explosion took place in the furnace of the RICL Re-rolling Mills in Saughat area of Golakandail union of the upazila, leaving one dead and six others critically injured.Later, the injured workers were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital in the evening.Supervisor of the steel mill said 15 to 16 workers were working there and suddenly an explosion took place, leaving the seven workers critically injured. They were taken to the institute immediately.