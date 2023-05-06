Video
Gendaria gas line explosion: Burnt Jagannath student dies

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 9:52 AM  Count : 246
Observer Online Report

Jagannath University (JnU) student Mehedi Hasan Shaon, who was burnt in an explosion during gas line repair work in old Dhaka's Gendaria area, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

He died around 6:15am while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Mehedi Hasan was student of Botany Department at the university.

Eight persons including Mehedi were injured in an explosion while gas line repair work was underway on the road at Dhupkhola Bazar on Monday (May 1). Of the injured, Mehedi with 30 per cent burns was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and and Plastic Surgery.

TF 

