Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Police find no one responsible for BM Depot fire

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: Police have submitted the final report over the deadly fire at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, saying no one was responsible for the incident.

A committee formed by the administration earlier said the owners and the government agencies cannot avoid liability for the blaze that killed over 50 people at BM Depot.

The Detective Branch of police submitted the report to the Chief Judicial Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, describing the incident as a "mistake of fact", said SM Shafiullah, the district's superintendent of police.

Mistakes of fact arise when a criminal defendant misunderstood some fact that negates an element of the crime, according to Justia, an online platform for the legal community to share their knowledge.

 "None of the accused are involved with the incident. It was just an explosion," Shafiullah said, speaking to bdnews24.com on Friday.

"The rest depends on the court. If it is not satisfied, it can task another agency with reinvestigating the incident."

The court is set to hear next Monday whether to accept the report.

Public Prosecutor Saimul Chowdhury and state counsel Iftekhar Saiful said police did not inform them about the report, although the law-enforcers should have consulted them before submitting it following the rules.

"They should have shown the report to us, considering the sensitivity of the case and for the sake of justice. It has been the longstanding norm, but police don't do it anymore," said Iftekhar.

The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4, 2022. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, put out the fire after 86 hours and carried out rescue operations in the meantime.

Police find no one responsible for deadly Bangladesh container depot fire

Containers of hydrogen peroxide produced by a Smart Group company named Razi Chemical Complex Limited and stored at the depot fuelled the flames, said the administration's investigators.

The inland depot was set up through the investment of private companies in Bangladesh and the Netherlands in 2011. It is owned by Mostafizur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Smart Group of Industries and his younger brother Mujibur Rahman, an Awami League leader from the Chattogram South District.

The fire service has also singled out hydrogen peroxide as the cause of the fire, which escalated with intermittent blasts. The fire service lost nine members in the incident.

During the efforts to douse the fire, Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Anisur Rahman said his men initially tried to bring the flames under control with water as usual, but it triggered the explosions. They had no idea about the hydrogen peroxide.

The Department of Explosives and Department of Environment pointed out that the depot had no permission to store flammable materials. They claimed that some other flame-inducing materials along with hydrogen peroxide were also responsible for the blasts.

According to the depot authority, there were 4,400 containers in it. Rescuers reported that the flames had consumed 400 of them.

The police started a case against eight individuals over the fire and fatalities charging them with mismanagement and neglect of the private terminal.
Police find no one responsible for deadly Bangladesh container depot fire

The accused are all officials of the depot - Deputy General Manager Nurul Akter, Manager (admin) Khaledur Rahman, Assistant Officer Abbas Ullah, Senior Executive Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Assistant Manager Abdul Aziz, Container Freight Station In-charge Saiful Islam, Station Officer Nazrul Islam and General Manager Nazmul Akter Khan.

Shafiullah said many of the accused, who also joined the efforts to douse the fire, had been injured.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police find no one responsible for BM Depot fire
DU Entry Test Restrictions on vehicular movement in RU
Protester fighting for life after France water protest clashes: prosecutor
Honduras establishes ties with China after Taiwan break
Palestinians accuse settlers of West Bank arson, Israel sees electrical fire
19 killed in US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria: new toll
Nordic countries plan joint air defence to counter Russian threat
Putin, Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft