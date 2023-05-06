Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DU Entry Test Restrictions on vehicular movement in RU

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

RAJSHAHI, May 5: The Rajshahi University (RU) authorities are calling for some restrictions to control the movement of vehicles on the campus as Dhaka University (DU) 2022-2023 academic year admission test will be held on May 6 at Rajshahi University campus, said a press release signed by RU public relations office administrator Prof Pradip Kumar Panday.

The exam will start at 11am and will continue till 12.30 pm.

The following restrictions are no vehicles will be allowed to enter the university after 9.30 am, Vehicles arriving for the needs of students will enter the campus through Kazla and Binodpur gates of the university and exit through the main gate, Sabash Bangladesh ground can be used for keeping vehicles if necessary.

But it must be before 9.30 am, No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the roads connecting the academic buildings, Vehicles shall not be parked on any road or around the campus.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police find no one responsible for BM Depot fire
DU Entry Test Restrictions on vehicular movement in RU
Protester fighting for life after France water protest clashes: prosecutor
Honduras establishes ties with China after Taiwan break
Palestinians accuse settlers of West Bank arson, Israel sees electrical fire
19 killed in US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria: new toll
Nordic countries plan joint air defence to counter Russian threat
Putin, Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft