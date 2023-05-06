DU Entry Test Restrictions on vehicular movement in RU

RAJSHAHI, May 5: The Rajshahi University (RU) authorities are calling for some restrictions to control the movement of vehicles on the campus as Dhaka University (DU) 2022-2023 academic year admission test will be held on May 6 at Rajshahi University campus, said a press release signed by RU public relations office administrator Prof Pradip Kumar Panday.





The exam will start at 11am and will continue till 12.30 pm.







The following restrictions are no vehicles will be allowed to enter the university after 9.30 am, Vehicles arriving for the needs of students will enter the campus through Kazla and Binodpur gates of the university and exit through the main gate, Sabash Bangladesh ground can be used for keeping vehicles if necessary.





But it must be before 9.30 am, No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the roads connecting the academic buildings, Vehicles shall not be parked on any road or around the campus. �UNB