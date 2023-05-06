Budget faces three-pronged challenge

The government is likely face a big challenge to prepare the forthcoming national budget (2023-24) due to the impact of the Covid pandemic and the negative impact of the Ukraine-Russia war. Not only Bangladesh, the world economy is at risk due to the effects of war.



In such a difficult situation, the government is going to present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. At the same time, it is also an election budget.



Because the twelfth national parliament election is going to be held in this fiscal year.

The officials of the Finance Ministry have already started working on budget formulation taking all aspects into consideration.



According to sources, the draft outline of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented in the 'Coordination Council' meeting.



The meeting will discuss the possible size of the new budget, GDP growth rate, inflation and the challenges of the economy. At the same time, the updated information of the government's income and expenditure in the current fiscal year will also be discussed.



At the meeting, the Finance Minister will be given an idea about the review of the current year's budget and the possible outline of the next budget. If everything goes well, the Finance Minister will present the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the next June, 1.



The next budget is very important for this government because this will be the last budget of the current government before the national elections.



The current government will be able to implement the budget that will be announced next June in six months of the fiscal year. The new government will do the other half. As a result, the government has to prepare a new budget keeping the elections in front of it despite the various difficulties.



There is no denying that the biggest challenge facing the economy right now is high inflation. However, it is now a major problem for the entire world.



Sources said that tackling inflation will be the main challenge of the next fiscal year's budget. The government will give an expansionary budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite the domestic economy going through various shocks. In the last term of the government, more importance is being given to development work. For that, the size of the Annual Development Programme (ABP) will also be bigger.



At present, the size of ADP is Tk 247,000 crore. Bangladesh Planning Commission has finalised the draft of the ADP for the next (2023-24) fiscal year. The size of ADP has been estimated at Tk 263,000 crore. Of this, Tk 94,000 crore will be given by various development partners. And the remaining Tk 179,000 crore will be spent from the government's revenue sector.



This time the size of ADP has increased to Tk 17,000 crore. Last year the size of ADP was Tk 246,066 crore.



According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the government is considering the possible size of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with 10 per cent more allocation. The size of the budget in the current fiscal year is Tk 678,000 crore.



It is quite certain that the GDP growth target is not being achieved this time due to global and internal crisis.



Considering the current situation, GDP growth in the new fiscal year can be estimated at 6.9 per cent, which is 7.5 per cent this year.



Inflation within the country has risen to its highest level in several years. Inflation averaged over 8 per cent in the first five months of the fiscal year.



Officials of the Finance Ministry say that no one can say for sure when the Ukraine-Russia war will stop and when the situation will be normal.



As a result, there will be a trend of high inflation in the future. Considering this, the government is going to target inflation at 7.5 per cent in the new budget.



Apart from inflation, foreign exchange reserves are a major concern of the government. Exports and remittances, the two main indicators to deal with the dollar crisis, are also not showing much good news.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was forced to write to development partners seeking loan assistance. The IMF loan has already been guaranteed.



As a result of these initiatives, the government expects to receive more foreign aid in the future. Accordingly, in the new budget, a huge amount of assistance is coming from foreign sources.



Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 760,000 crore for the next fiscal year (2023-24) to bring inflation and outstanding subsidy under control.



Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year.



This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 50 lakh 6 thousand 672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crores is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year which was Tk 433,000 crore.



Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore.



In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent.



Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector.



In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.