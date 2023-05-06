Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM attends C'wealth leaders event

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

LONDON, May 5: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday afternoon attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event here in London.
The event started at 2pm local time (7:00pm Bangladesh Time) at Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat at Pall Mall.

In the event, Sheikh Hasina had Interaction with King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth at the Delegate's Lounge. She will join the Commonwealth joint family photo session in the Garden of Marlborough House.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend the Commonwealth leaders' closed discussion at the Main Conference Room there, which will be chaired by President of Rwanda and Commonwealth Chair in Office Paul Kagame.

In the evening, she will attend the King's reception for heads of states, governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of  the King and the Queen Consort.

Later, Professor Payam Akhavan will call on PM Hasina at the bilateral room of the Claridge's Hotel.

Akhavan is professor of International Law and Senior Fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto, Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, and former Legal Advisor, Office of the Prosecutor, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in London on an official visit to the UK from Washington in the early hours of Friday to attend the coronation of UK's King Charles III, to be hosted by Buckingham Palace on May 6.  She will represent Bangladesh at the ceremony.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and the King, who will be crowned along with the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The PM is expected to return home on May 9, concluding her 15-day three-nation visit to Japan, the USA and the UK.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget faces three-pronged challenge
PM attends C'wealth leaders event
One more injured die in Burn Institute
3 removed justices enjoying all govt facilities sans duty for over 3.5 years
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka
BNP to prepare for polls, wage movement to unseat govt side by side
Mobile SIM users, internet subscribers increases
AL to take action against Jahangir


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft