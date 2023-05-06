Video
Rupganj Steel Mills Explosion

One more injured die in Burn Institute

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, May 5: Another worker, who sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a steel mills in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Thursday evening, died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

Alamgir, 30, succumbed to their injuries noon on Friday. Now the death toll from the accident rose to four.

Earlier, Yeasin, 35, of Itna upazila of Kishorganj and Ayan, 20, of Rajbari , died  while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. Three injured are still undergoing treatment at the institute.

Yeasin, who sustained 97 per cent burns, died on Thursday last night while Ayan with 95 per cent injures breathed his last on Friday morning, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Earlier, another worker Shankar, 40, had succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday evening, the melted iron spilled on the workers when the explosion took place in the furnace of the RICL Re-rolling Mills in Saughat area of Golakandail union of the upazila, leaving one dead and six others critically injured.

The injured workers were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital in the evening.


