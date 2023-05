An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was felt in the capital and its neighbouring areas at around 6am on Friday.



The epicentre of the earthquake was located around 14km east-southeast of Dhaka's Dohar upazila, at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



People took to social media to report the jolt all across the capital.

No damage has been reported at the time of filing this report. UNB