BNP to prepare for polls, wage movement to unseat govt side by side



BNP, the main opposition party of the country, has been taking preparations to participate in the upcoming 12th general election side by side strengthening and accelerating the ongoing anti-government movement.



In this regard, the policymakers and top leaders of the party have been working to select fit candidates for the parliamentary constituencies through field level survey and arranging dialogues with like-minded political parties.



Wishing anonymity, a senior BNP leader told this correspondent that separate committees have been working to execute our political activities and selecting party candidates for the upcoming elections.



"But, our first priority is to strengthening the anti-government movement to oust the Awami League government. At the same time, we are reorganizing the party's organizational structures and unit committees of the party and its associate bodies."



Experts say BNP wants to remove government through peaceful movement but according to the constitution it is not possible.



Besides, so far the participation of general people in the BNP's peaceful programmes is not encouraging as to be able to wage a nationwide anti-government movement.



Regarding anti-government movement, BNP Standing Committee member Khondaker Mosharraf Hossain told the Daily Observer, "All our anti-government movements will be held peacefully. Later the reaction of the government will determine the direction of our movement."



Before Eid-ul-Fitr, BNP held a series of meetings with the former and present chairmen of 3,500 Union Parishads. According to their advice BNP plans to hold road marches in upazila, zilla and divisional levels after Eid-ul-Azha.



However, the leaders and activists of the party want to go for a blockade of Dhaka to bring down the government. That is why BNP wants the active participation of all the political parties in their alliance including the Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote and Ganatantra Mancha inside Dhaka.



For this reason, BNP has decided to hold a single programme along with simultaneous movement with their like-minded political parties. A responsible BNP source said joint political programmes will be announced after the SSC exams.



Dhaka University Economics Department Professor MM Akash said, "BNP wants to bring down government peacefully.



There is a message of turmoil in these words. Because a peaceful movement means, movement in accordance with the Constitution. If BNP wants to remove the government peacefully they have to participate in the elections under this government and achieve majority seats in the parliament."



"But BNP made it clear that they will not participate in any election under this government, we want the resignation of the government. It is not possible to do so peacefully and constitutionally. In this situation BNP has to wage a movement convening the Constitution to ensure neutral election time government," MM Akash added.



According to a reliable source of BNP, preparations are also being taken for the upcoming 12th general election. The party is selecting candidates in 300 constituencies. The leaders who have played significant roles to hold various programmes would be given priority during the selection of party candidates.



The source said that the divisional level committees have been working on the issue of selecting candidates. But, most of the root level leaders of the party and its associate bodies are not satisfied with the activities of those committees due to their misdeeds and previous activities.

