Mobile SIM users, internet subscribers increases

The number of mobile phone SIM users and internet subscribers are increasing in the country. In the last three months (January-March) the use of mobile phone SIM has increased by about 31 lakh in the country.



On the other hand, the number of internet subscribers also increased by 17 lakh during the same time.



The number of internet subscribers in the country has reached to 12.6120 crore.



According to the latest published report of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission BTRC, the number of mobile SIMs currently in use in the country is 183.89 million.



Among them, Grameenphone 8.3 crore, Robi 5.55 crore, Banglalink 4.13 crore and Teletalk 66 lakh are being used. SIM usage rate has been increasing for the past three months.



It has been seen that in June-July of last year, the number of SIMs used in mobile phones in the country stood at 18.45 crore.

Since then the number of SIM usage has decreased. Since last January, the number of SIM usage is back on the growth trend.

Among them, mobile internet subscribers are more than 11.40 crore and broadband internet subscribers are more than 1.20 crore.



In the last three months, the number of internet users in the country has increased by 17 lakh. In June last year, there were 12.7550 crore internet subscribers in the country.



Since then the number of customers has been decreasing. Although the number of Internet subscribers has returned to the trend of growth since last February, it has not yet reached the previous level.

