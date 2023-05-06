AL to take action against Jahangir

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to take stern action again against Jahangir Alam, former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation from AL, for submitting nomination papers against the decision of the party in the city polls.



The firm decision will be taken only when Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina returns to the country, said Mirza Azam, AL Organizing Secretary responsible for Dhaka Division.



He said this while attending a joint meeting of AL and allied organizations at Amtali Chhuti Resort in Bariya Union of Gazipur Sadar Upazila on Thursday night.



Mirza Azam said, "Sheikh Hasina once pardoned Jahangir Alam even after he broke party discipline. He mentioned in the application asking for forgiveness that he will not do anything against the discipline of Awami League for the rest of his life."



"In violation of that, he has become a rebel candidate of the party. Jahangir Alam has broken party discipline again and he must be punished," he added.



Mirza Azam said that we the central leaders and Gazipur leaders of the party sat on Tuesday about Jahangir.



"Everyone agrees and action will be taken when party President comes to the country or following her direction," he added.

The AL Organizing Secretary responsible for Dhaka Division said that leaders and activists who are not working for party mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan are in under surveillance.



He also said, "Councilors who only want their own votes, not for the boat symbol, they will not get any position anywhere in the ward, thana and city units."



Apart from AL candidate Azmat Ulla Khan, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Youth and Sports State Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell and AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain were also present at the time.



AL gave Jahangir party's boat symbol in the 2018 election. He defeated BNP candidate Hasan Uddin Sarkar by 2, 02,399 lakh votes.



After that election, Jahangir's influence in the city adjacent to the capital was gradually increasing. However, in an indoor discussion in September 2021, he was accused of making 'offensive' comments about Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the Liberation War.



AL took away Jahangir's party membership amid protests from a section of Awami League. Then he was dismissed from the mayoral position.



On January 1 this year, AL sent a letter informing him that he would be forgiven on the condition that he would not carry out activities against the interests of the organization and break organizational discipline in the future.



Jahangir announced his candidacy against the party's candidate Azmat Ulla Khan within four months of breaking the condition of 'pardon'. After filing the nomination papers, he expressed apprehension that he might be disappeared.



On the other hand, AL candidate Azmat Ullah Khan said that he believes that Jahangir Alam will withdraw nomination paper if he has trust and confidence on the leadership of Awami League. And that's why Azmat said to see till May 8.



Despite submitting nomination papers, Jahangir has no chance to participate in the polls. The returning officer canceled his nomination as he was the guarantor of a defaulted loan of Tk 101 crore in a garment factory.



Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam announced to go to the high court challenging the decision of Election Commission. Another nomination form was submitted in the name of his mother Zayeda Khatun. It has also been declared valid.



