Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:13 PM
2 smugglers with 20 gold bars held by BGB at Jhenaidah

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Members of the 58 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh have detained two persons with 20 gold bars from the Maheshpur border area in Jhenaidah.

The detainees are Asanur, 48, and Nabishaddi Mondal,58, of Palianpur village.

Based on information that a consignment of gold could be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Palianpur border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah, the BGB battalion led by Commander Lt Col Masud Parvez Rana conducted a raid last night and recovered the gold and detained the two, said a BGB press release on Friday.

At around 10:15pm, the BGB patrol team saw two men going towards the zero line of the border through the field and challenged them. Later, they were searched and 20 gold bars weighing 2.331 kg were recovered from them.

The estimated value of the seized gold is Tk 18,587,600. A case has been filed at Maheshpur Police Station against the detainees for illegally transporting gold to India. The gold bars were handed over to the Jhenaidah Treasury Office.


