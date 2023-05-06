Video
Bhola to get 5 modern ports financed by WB

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

BHOLA, May 5: Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will build five modern ports in Bhola with financing from the World Bank.

Chairman of BIWTA, Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa made the announcement during his visit to Veduria and Kheyaghat on Friday afternoon.

He noted that the Elisha of Bhola is of particular importance due to the presence of ferries and launch jetties and that a decision on these matters will be made quickly.

Modern pontoons will be installed at ports in Veduria, Elisha, Daulatkhan, Tajumuddin, and Manpura, with the Bhola River port featuring all modern facilities.

The visit was attended by several officials, including a delegate of the World Bank, Coast Guard south zone Commander Captain Shahidul Haque, Commander Asaduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tamim Al Yameen, Additional Superintendent of Police Ripon Chandra Saha, District Awami League Joint Secretary Zahurul Islam Naqib, and Bhola Press Club Secretary Amitabh Roy Apu. UNB


